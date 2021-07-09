Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 10,434 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 6,758 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $177,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,528. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.