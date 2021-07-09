Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Frontline by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

