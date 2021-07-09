Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

EBC opened at $19.14 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.44.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

