Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 2,092 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

