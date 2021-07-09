Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 23,520 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 113,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

