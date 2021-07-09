Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $209,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 566 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $382.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.92. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

