Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,098 ($14.35). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,085.11 ($14.18), with a volume of 5,250 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.63.

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £21,260 ($27,776.33).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

