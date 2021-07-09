OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCANF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

