OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCINF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OCINF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. OCI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

