Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 21,629 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,205.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

