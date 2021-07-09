Offshift Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $114,617.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,756.16 or 1.00022373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007470 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000925 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

