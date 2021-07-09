OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in OGE Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

