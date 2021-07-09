Omega Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Omega Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,272,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,293 shares during the quarter. Morphic accounts for approximately 19.6% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Morphic worth $143,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of Morphic stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.83. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,597. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,270 shares of company stock valued at $17,305,880. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.