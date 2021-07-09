Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $470,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Semtech were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

