Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $570,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

The Allstate stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.