Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,723,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 141,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

