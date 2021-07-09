Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

