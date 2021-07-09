Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,707 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

