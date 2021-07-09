Ontrak Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 18,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,804 call options.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,866 shares of company stock worth $11,361,278 in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

OTRK opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $587.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

