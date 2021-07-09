OpenDAO (OPEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.52 or 0.00905061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00089594 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

