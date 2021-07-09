Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 288.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth about $4,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

