Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,899 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 12.48% of Oportun Financial worth $72,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

