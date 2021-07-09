Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $397.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The business had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

