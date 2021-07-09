Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 708,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,294. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.