Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.