O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $581.53 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $587.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

