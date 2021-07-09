Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) & Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Critical Comparison

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Organogenesis and Advaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Organogenesis currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Advaxis has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 355.37%. Given Advaxis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 57.2% of Organogenesis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organogenesis and Advaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $338.30 million 6.26 $17.95 million $0.16 103.31 Advaxis $250,000.00 287.84 -$26.47 million N/A N/A

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Advaxis.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis 11.66% 43.70% 16.42% Advaxis N/A -58.25% -47.43%

Summary

Organogenesis beats Advaxis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise NuCel, a surgically implanted allograft used primarily in spinal and orthopedic surgical applications; ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; and FiberOS and OCMP used as a bone void filler primarily in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications. The company's pipeline products include PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ to treat chronic, acute, and open wounds; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; Novachor, a chorionic membrane wound covering; TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns; and Gintuit, a bioengineered bi-layered living cellular tissue for the treatment of mucogingival conditions in adults. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales force and independent agencies. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

