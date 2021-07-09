ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

