Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 85,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

About Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

