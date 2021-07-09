OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

