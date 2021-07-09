Ossiam Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ossiam increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1,155.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,925 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

