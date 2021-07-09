Ossiam Has $2.24 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 260.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.93. The company has a market capitalization of $184.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

