Ossiam Sells 4,772 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

