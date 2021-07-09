Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.68

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.68 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 7292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

