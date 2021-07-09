Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,378.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,378 ($18.00) and last traded at GBX 1,332.06 ($17.40), with a volume of 6899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336 ($17.45).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,178.26.

In related news, insider Siyamak Rasty purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

