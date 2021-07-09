Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $94.85 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

