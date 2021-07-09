Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $386.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,046 shares of company stock worth $14,016,305. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.