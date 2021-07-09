Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 29 at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.30 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,077. The stock has a market cap of £333.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

