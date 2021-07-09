Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $198,994.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062812 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 152.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,306,222 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

