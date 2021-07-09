Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 70,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 276,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

