Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PARXF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

PARXF stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

