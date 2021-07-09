Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 3,955 shares.The stock last traded at $4.58 and had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $794.47 million, a P/E ratio of 216.11 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

