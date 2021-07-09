Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of PAYA opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,815,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

