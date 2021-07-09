Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

