Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.31. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £571.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

