Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Mariana Garavaglia Sells 10,416 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

Shares of PTON opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.21 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $492,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

