Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $11.56 million and $258,948.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.55 or 0.99946827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00946202 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

