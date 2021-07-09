PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.73 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

