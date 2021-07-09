Penta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,563.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Penta has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $30,563.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00898973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.