PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,815,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,171 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of PepsiCo worth $1,529,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. 92,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,461. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

